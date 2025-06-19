Police are investigating the theft of a JCB from Burnley.

The JCB Telehandler machine was taken on the afternoon of Friday June 13th at around 5-35pm near Rossendale Road.

The machine was then sighted on Manchester Road heading towards Clowbridge.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for any information, dashcam footage of the machine and driver or any items discarded which may have come from the machine. If you can assist, please contact on 101, quote incident reference LC-20250614-0417.”