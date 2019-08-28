Police probe after 11 cars torched in Nelson in one night

Police and the fire service in Pendle are investigating a spate of arson attacks in one night across Nelson.

The shocking incidents all occured on Sunday night when no less than 11 vehicles were set on fire in various streets around Nelson.

The arson attacks took place in Fir Street, Cooper Street, Belgrave Street, Bradley Hall Road, Walton Lane, Dalton Street, Edith Street and St Philip's Street

Police investigation have discounted social media rumours centering around a video purporting to show two men setting fire to a car, a van and smashing windows to a house.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the public that at the present moment, following CCTV enquiries, we believe the offender to be alone and on foot.

"We would like to dicount the rumour of the vehicle and the video. The video in circulation is from an unrelated incident not on this date or from within the Nelson area.

"We have since obtained several pieces of CCTV footage, which has been viewed and opened up lines of enquiry which we are currently investigating. This matter is being looked into.

"The police and the fire service are still investigating these incidents. If anyone has any other CCTV in the area of the fires or any information regarding the incidents please contact us on 101 quoting log number LC-20190825-0004."