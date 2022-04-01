Working on information received from the community, officers from Queensgate neighbourhood policing team attended a property on Ada Street and gained entry into the premises.

Around 64 cannabis plants were recovered and inquiries have been launched to locate and deal with possible offenders.

Police found 64 cannabis plants at a property in Burnley after information from the public