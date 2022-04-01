Police pledge to continue fight against drug crime after 64 cannabis plants found at Burnley house
Police have recovered over 60 cannabis plants from a property in Burnley.
By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:36 am
Working on information received from the community, officers from Queensgate neighbourhood policing team attended a property on Ada Street and gained entry into the premises.
Around 64 cannabis plants were recovered and inquiries have been launched to locate and deal with possible offenders.
PC Katy Clegg and PCSO Dave Cozens said they would continue to work with and respond to information provided by the public in the fight against drug crime.