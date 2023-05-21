Police patrols to be stepped up in Nelson following recent incidents of disorder
Police in Nelson had a busy weekend following reports of disorder in the town earlier in the week.
Mounted police have been drafted in and officers conducted 27 stop searches, three vehicles were seized and numerous people were stopped and spoken to.
Officers have thanked the community for their cooperation and reiterated the message that violent disorder of any kind will be taken seriously and dealt with.
A police spokesman said: “Our officers will remain in the area this week, including specialist and mounted teams on visible patrols. If you have any concerns or want to speak to us, don't hesitate to approach our officers for a chat.”