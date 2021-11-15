Police patrols stepped up after fight in Nelson supermarket car park leads to a man being struck by a vehicle

At 7.56am police were called to reports of a blue Mercedes broken down at the side of the M65 and that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

At 8.25am police were again called by hospital staff to say that a second man in his 20s had attended with head and chest injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Both calls relate to an incident at the Lidl carpark in Rigby Street earlier in the morning where a fight had occurred.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and footage following incidents of disorder on a car park in Nelson yesterday morning (Sunday).

During that incident a man is believed to have been struck by a car.

Following enquiries, a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 34 year old man arrested on suspicion of wounding and drink-driving. Both have been interviewed and bailed with conditions.

This is believed to be an isolated incident between individuals who are known to each other. However, patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution.

Det Insp Rob Trickett of Burnley CID said: “I understand how concerning is this kind of unacceptable behaviour. I would like to reassure people that we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred and identify all those involved in acts of violence.

“Although some people have already been arrested I am appealing for anybody with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to get in contact with police.

“There will be increased reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anybody with concerns or information which could assist our enquiries to speak to an officer.”