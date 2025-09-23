Police officers have seized an illegal electric bike that was being ridden erratically on a fast food restaurant’s car park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers working from Nelson Police Station noticed the rider of the Suron bike was performing wheelies and stunts, Evel Knievel style, on the car park of McDonald’s, which is adjacent to the station on Broadway.

Venturing out in plain clothes, officers intercepted the bike and the rider, who had no licence, no insurance and no test certificate. The vehicle has now been seized and is in the possession of the police. The rider was detained for a search under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act and reported for various driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police offcers seized this illegal electric bike that was being driven on McDonald's car park in Nelson

A spokesman for the Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We hope this action is a step in the right direction to alleviate the concerns of residents who have to deal with these illegal riders in the community.”