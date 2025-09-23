Police offcers seize illegal electric bike being driven on McDonald's car park in Nelson

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 19:04 BST
Police officers have seized an illegal electric bike that was being ridden erratically on a fast food restaurant’s car park.

Officers working from Nelson Police Station noticed the rider of the Suron bike was performing wheelies and stunts, Evel Knievel style, on the car park of McDonald’s, which is adjacent to the station on Broadway.

Venturing out in plain clothes, officers intercepted the bike and the rider, who had no licence, no insurance and no test certificate. The vehicle has now been seized and is in the possession of the police. The rider was detained for a search under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act and reported for various driving offences.

Police offcers seized this illegal electric bike that was being driven on McDonald's car park in Nelson

A spokesman for the Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We hope this action is a step in the right direction to alleviate the concerns of residents who have to deal with these illegal riders in the community.”

