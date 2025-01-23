Police mount patrols in Colne after reports of suspicious van close to schools
Police are mounting patrols close to schools in Colne after reports of a suspicious van in the area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said that the male driver of the van has been located and inquiries are continuing. Police acted after receiving a small number of reports about the vehicle around Park High School in Venables Avenue.
The spokesman said: “Please be rest assured that our patrols are in the area at the end of the school day and we will continue to monitor and work closely with the schools.”
Anyone who wishes to report an incident is asked to ring 101 in non emergency and 999 in an emergency.