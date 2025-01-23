Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are mounting patrols close to schools in Colne after reports of a suspicious van in the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said that the male driver of the van has been located and inquiries are continuing. Police acted after receiving a small number of reports about the vehicle around Park High School in Venables Avenue.

The spokesman said: “Please be rest assured that our patrols are in the area at the end of the school day and we will continue to monitor and work closely with the schools.”

Anyone who wishes to report an incident is asked to ring 101 in non emergency and 999 in an emergency.