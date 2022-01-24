Police make fresh appeal to find wanted Burnley man in connection to attack on woman in November
Police have made fresh appeal for information to find wanted man Morgan Glover.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:38 pm
Glover ( 21) from Burnley, is wanted after a woman was grabbed by the hair and repeatedly punched and kicked to the face on November 15th at an address in Padiham. Items were also damaged at the address.
Glover is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, with dark hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a theatre mask on his left hand.
He is known to have links to the Leyland Road and Pike Hill areas of Burnley.
For immediate sightings, please call 999. For information about Glover’s whereabouts, please call 101. In an emergency call 999.