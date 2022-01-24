Police make fresh appeal to find wanted Burnley man in connection to attack on woman in November

Have you seen wanted man Morgan Glover?

Glover ( 21) from Burnley, is wanted after a woman was grabbed by the hair and repeatedly punched and kicked to the face on November 15th at an address in Padiham. Items were also damaged at the address.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glover is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, with dark hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a theatre mask on his left hand.

He is known to have links to the Leyland Road and Pike Hill areas of Burnley.