News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Police looking to speak with this man and woman regarding alleged assault in Nelson

Police are looking to speak with this man and woman regarding an alleged assault in Nelson.
By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident took place on the footpath between Waterford Street and Hallam Road on Saturday, August 26th at approximately 12-30pm.

If you have any information or know who they are, please email [email protected]