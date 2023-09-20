Police looking to speak with this man and woman regarding alleged assault in Nelson
Police are looking to speak with this man and woman regarding an alleged assault in Nelson.
The incident took place on the footpath between Waterford Street and Hallam Road on Saturday, August 26th at approximately 12-30pm.
If you have any information or know who they are, please email [email protected]