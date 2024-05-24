Police looking for wanted Burnley sex offender
Police are looking for a wanted Burnley sex offender.
Shaun Wilkinson (32) is wanted on prison recall and for failing to adhere to sex offender notification requirements.He is 6ft, slim, with short brown hair.Wilkinson is believed to be in the Burnley area and has been in the town centre.If you have seen him or have information as to where he might be, please contact 101.