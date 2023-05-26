News you can trust since 1877
Police looking for Burnley paedophile wanted for recall to prison

Police are looking for a Burnley paedophile who is wanted for recall to prison.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th May 2023, 20:34 BST- 1 min read

Kamran Tahir (28), whose last known address was in Brennand Street, failed to attend appointments with the National Probation Service after his release from prison.He was convicted in September 2020 of causing a child under-13 to engage in sexual activity and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.Tahir is 5ft 9, with short black hair, a black beard and brown eyes.Anyone with information about Tahir is asked to email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 0564 of May 13, 2023.

