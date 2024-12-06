Police launch investigation after death of woman (45) in Clitheroe

Police have launched an investigation following the death of a woman from Clitheroe.

Police were called at 10.39pm on Sunday (1st December) to a report that a woman had been admitted to the Royal Preston Hospital with a serious head injury. She was later pronounced dead at hospital. She has now been named as Susan Johnson (45) of Whalley Road in the town. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

A Home Office postmortem examination was inconclusive and further onquiries are underway to try and establish how Susan died. Det Chief Inspector John McNamara, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Susan’s family. They are being supported by officers. “Our investigation is ongoing and at this time it remains unclear exactly how Susan has died and what has caused her death, and I have a team of officers and staff who are working tirelessly to try and establish what has happened so we can provide some answers to her family. “If anyone has any information which they feel could help us in our enquiries then I would urge them to get in touch.” A man aged 35 from Clitheroe has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has been bailed pending further enquiries. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1400 of December 1st. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.