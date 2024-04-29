Police launch fresh appeal to locate man with links to Burnley and Padiham who absconded from a secure unit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shaun Paul Smith, who also goes by the name Aemon Martin, absconded during a visit to Preston from a secure unit on Thursday. Since then, an investigation has found that Smith travelled to East Lancashire.
Police are now refreshing their appeal with some new images of Shaun, taken on Bank Street, Rawtenstall on Friday. He is white, with grey hair, slim build, a beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a hat, cream jeans, grey/red t-shirt, grey cardigan, black coat, black trainers and a backpack.
He also has links to Blackburn and Accrington town centres.
If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting log 0689 of April 25th.