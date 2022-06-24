Police launch CCTV appeal after metal thieves target Simonstone business

Police are appealing for information after metal thieves targeted a business in Simonstone.

By John Deehan
Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:20 am
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:38 am

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured after they were seen entering the site in a vehicle before stealing around a tonne of expensive metal and additives, which has had a significant financial impact on the company.

The incident took place between 8 and 8-15pm on Friday, June 17.

Do you recognise these men?

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0586 of 22nd June.