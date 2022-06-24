Police launch CCTV appeal after metal thieves target Simonstone business

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured after they were seen entering the site in a vehicle before stealing around a tonne of expensive metal and additives, which has had a significant financial impact on the company.
The incident took place between 8 and 8-15pm on Friday, June 17.
Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0586 of 22nd June.