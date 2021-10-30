Police launch CCTV appeal after man knocked unconscious in Barrowford assault

Offices were called by the ambulance service at around 2-35pm on Tuesday, October 19th, to a report a man had been assaulted by two men in Gisburn Road, close to Holmefield House.

The victim was knocked unconscious and later taken to hospital for treatment.

Following CCTV enquiries police now want to speak to these two men, pictured, in connection with the offence.

Do you recognise these men?

Det. Con. Carla Strang, of Lancashire Police, said: “I believe someone will recognise these individuals and would encourage anyone with information about the pair to come forward.

“Furthermore if you saw what happened, or can assist our investigation in any way, please call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0887 of October 19.