Police launch appeal to find missing Burnley man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Anthony McCombs (39) who has been missing from his home address in Burnley since yesterday.

Anthony was last seen in the Mill Hill area of Blackburn at around 5pm on Sunday.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "He is described as a white male around 5'8" tall of slim build. He has short dark hair and short beard and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and black tracksuit bottoms. He has links to both Blackburn and Burnley. If you have any information which you believe may assist us, please call 101 quoting log reference 55 of 25/11/19."