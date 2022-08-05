The Land Rover Defender was stolen from Tosside, near to the North Yorkshire border in the Ribble Valley, between 11pm and 7-30am on Sunday and Monday, July 24th and 25th. It had the registration number R178LFH when it was stolen.
Anyone who may have seen the Land Rover or is offered parts for sale is asked to get in touch with [email protected] quoting log number LC-20220725-0253 or via the none emergency number on 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.