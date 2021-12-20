Police issue warning to Burnley car owners after spate of thefts

Police are urging car owners to be on their guard and to make sure their vehicles are locked and secure at all times.

By Faiza Afzaal
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:02 pm
The warning has been issued by the Rosegrove Neighbouhood Policing Team about the increasingly number of vehicles targeted by thieves and vandals in the past two days.

A police spokesman said: "Over the past two days, we’ve had numerous reports of vehicles being broken into overnight in the Rosegrove Lane area. Please make sure you don’t leave anything of value in your vehicle and check it is left secure.

"Suspects have been drilling locks out to gain entry when items are left visible. If you see anything suspicious please contact the police and if you have any CCTV, which may assist us please get in touch."

Police are asking people not to leave valuables on show