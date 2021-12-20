Police issue warning to Burnley car owners after spate of thefts

The warning has been issued by the Rosegrove Neighbouhood Policing Team about the increasingly number of vehicles targeted by thieves and vandals in the past two days.

A police spokesman said: "Over the past two days, we’ve had numerous reports of vehicles being broken into overnight in the Rosegrove Lane area. Please make sure you don’t leave anything of value in your vehicle and check it is left secure.

"Suspects have been drilling locks out to gain entry when items are left visible. If you see anything suspicious please contact the police and if you have any CCTV, which may assist us please get in touch."