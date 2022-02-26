Police issue second dispersal order in Burnley town centre in bid to clampdown on rising anti-social behaviour

The Section 34 Dispersal Order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 was issued yesterday in response to the incidents.

The order, which gives police officers the power to request people to leave the area, outlined on the map, will remain in place until tomorrow (Sunday) at 4pm.

A police spokesman has again asked for parents to check on the whereabouts of their children this weekend, saying: "If they are going out with friends please make them aware of the consequences their actions may have."

The map shows the second dispersal order put in place by police in response to continued incidents of anti social behaviour and criminal damage in Burnley town centre

The first dispersal order was initially put in place on Thursday (February 18th) at 3pm for 12 hours.

However, the anti-social clampdown was extended until Monday 9pm after officers on Saturday evening were once again forced to deal with a number of unruly youths around the town centre.

A police spokesman said: "A number of young people were taken home on Thursday due to their behaviour and we thank those parents we spoke to for their understanding and co-operation."