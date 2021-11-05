Police issue fresh appeal over Burnley death after post-mortem 'inconclusive'
Police investigating the unexplained death of a man in Burnley have issued a fresh appeal for information after an initial post-mortem examination failed to establish how he died.
The body of a man was discovered on a footpath close to Milbrook Close, off Accrington Road around 7am on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7-20am on Wednesday (November 3) following the discovery of a man’s body on a path close to Milbrook Close, off Accrington Road in Burnley.
"The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A Home Office post mortem has been conducted and failed to establish a cause of death. Further tests will be conducted in due course.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained."
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 0207 of November 3rd.