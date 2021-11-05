Police issue fresh appeal over Burnley death after post-mortem 'inconclusive'

The body of a man was discovered on a footpath close to Milbrook Close, off Accrington Road around 7am on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7-20am on Wednesday (November 3) following the discovery of a man’s body on a path close to Milbrook Close, off Accrington Road in Burnley.

"The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A Home Office post mortem has been conducted and failed to establish a cause of death. Further tests will be conducted in due course.

The scene

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained."