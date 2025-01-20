Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a fresh appeal after a woman was injured and her dog killed in a road traffic collision in Burnley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported in the Burnley Express last week, Ian Selves and wife Tracy were returning to their home in Brunshaw Road from a walk with their eight-year-old Manchester terrier Ernie when a blue Kia Sportage hit them at the junction of Bronwhill Avenue at 6-35pm on Thursday, January 9th.

Sadly, Ernie was killed instantly while Tracy fortunately escaped with leg and rib injuries as a result of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are still seeking the whereabouts of the driver and have released a fresh appeal in a bid to jog people’s memories.

Eight-year-old Manchester terrier Ernie was killed in a roaf traffic collision in Burnley on January 9th

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 6-49pm on January 9th to reports a woman and a dog had been struck by a blue Kia Sportage and the car failed to stop at the scene.

Tragically, the dog died at the scene. The dog’s owner attended hospital with suspected broken ribs. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver of the Sportage.

“Anyone with information or footage is asked to report it online https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101, quoting log 1048 of 9th January 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian has also pleaded with any members of the public living in either Lyndhurst Road or Parliament Street who may have CCTV to come forward.

He said: “We’re unsure in which direction the driver made off but we think the car may have headed towards Lyndhurst Road or Parliament Street. We’re hoping someone may habe video footage that could help identify the driver.

“We have been left devastated by the loss of Ernie.”