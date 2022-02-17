Police issue dispersal order in Burnley town centre in bid to crack down on escalating youth anti-social behaviour

The order, which gives police powers to request people to leave the area, is in place from 3pm today until 3am tomorrow.

Police have resorted to the Section 34 Dispersal Order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, due to the increase in anti social behaviour that includes criminal damage and public order offences caused by youths in the town centre and particularly around Charter Walk, the bus station and Tesco on Finsley Gate.

Impacting on the town centre community and local businesses and staff the situation escalated last night when a large group of youths, again, caused ASB and various offences. Some of the culprits were as young as 11.

This map shows the area of the town centre covered by the dispersal order

Police patrols will be stepped up around the town centre today, tomorrow and for the forseeable future, Inspector Damian Pemberton said today.

And he asked for parents to be aware of where their children are, adding: "We ask that if your child is going out to the town centre in the evenings, please ask them where they are going, and discuss the consequences their actions may have.

"We don’t want you to have a knock on the door, a phone call stating that your child is at Burnley Police Station or for one bad decision to stand in the way of their future."

Inspector Pemberton said he had been working the local authority, protective services, businesses and stakeholders over the last few weeks in order to resolve the issues.

He said: "We have been assisted by local youth organisations and youth workers BUT a minority of young people causing the issues simply do not want to listen or engage. .