Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released an image of two men they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Burnley.

The assault occured outside Projekt on Hammerton Street at around 7-14am on Saturday September 7th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now want your help.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you recognise them, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 333 of 7th September 2024.”