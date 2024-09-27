Police issue appeal after early morning assault outside Burnley bar
Police have released an image of two men they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Burnley.
The assault occured outside Projekt on Hammerton Street at around 7-14am on Saturday September 7th.
A police spokesman said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now want your help.
“If you recognise them, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 333 of 7th September 2024.”