Police issue appeal after arson attack on cars in Lebanon Street, Burnley
Police received a report of two cars being set on fire on Lebanon Street at around 7-15pm on Sunday November 3rd.
Officers attended, and an investigation is underway.
The Burnley Express reported that two fire engines from Burnley were mobilised at around 7-15pm on Sunday to the fire involving three vehicles on Lebanon Street in the town.
Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, and an investigation is now under way into the cause.
A police spokesman said: “As part of our enquiries, we’d like to speak to two men who were seen in the area. If you saw them, or have any doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries, please contact us.
“If you have any information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch via 101 quoting log 1166 of 3rd November.”