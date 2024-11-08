Police issue appeal after arson attack on cars in Lebanon Street, Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 8th Nov 2024, 13:17 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 13:17 BST
Police are appealing for information and footage after a report of arson in Burnley.

Police received a report of two cars being set on fire on Lebanon Street at around 7-15pm on Sunday November 3rd.

Most Popular

Officers attended, and an investigation is underway.

The Burnley Express reported that two fire engines from Burnley were mobilised at around 7-15pm on Sunday to the fire involving three vehicles on Lebanon Street in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information and footage after a report of arson in Burnleyplaceholder image
Police are appealing for information and footage after a report of arson in Burnley

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, and an investigation is now under way into the cause.

placeholder image
Read More
Investigation launched in Burnley after three vehicles caught fire in Lebanon St...

A police spokesman said: “As part of our enquiries, we’d like to speak to two men who were seen in the area. If you saw them, or have any doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries, please contact us.

“If you have any information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch via 101 quoting log 1166 of 3rd November.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice