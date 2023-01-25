The Burnley Neighbourhood Team carried out OP SPORM in the area yesterday to stop drivers parking on restricted markings.

OP SPORM was launched in October to target vehicles that are parked on yellow markings and causing an obstruction. Police work closely with the council’s traffic enforcement officers to do this.

Officers yesterday issued: 18 tickets for parking on yellow markings, including on school markings, two tickets for causing an obstruction and two s58 warnings for anti-social behaviour.

Police have been cracking down on the anti-social use of vehicles in Daneshouse and Stoneyholme.

The patrols also involved schools where police have had reports of inconsiderate parking.