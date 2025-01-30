Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police investigation is underway after the death of a man in Colne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at 7.12pm on Tuesday (28th January) to Oakfield Lodge, Birchenlee Lane, to a report of a sudden death. Police attended and gained entry to a caravan where a man was found unresponsive.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named today as Stuart Burns (52), who lived at the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating the death of 52-year-old Colne man Stuart Burns

A Home Office postmortem examination has been carried out, but an exact cause of death has yet to be established. Further tests are being carried out to try and establish exactly how Mr Burns died, and this could take some time. The postmortem examination did show Mr Burns had suffered a number of serious injuries, sustained during a recent assault and, while these injuries did not cause his death, police are investigating the circumstances. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, initially on suspicion of murder, but now on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. He remains in custody.

Det Insp Darren Irving, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with Mr Burns’ loved ones at this time.

“While Mr Burns’ death is not being treated as a homicide, we do believe he has been the victim of an assault prior to his death where he suffered a number of injuries, and we are investigating the circumstances. I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist us in our enquiries to come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1255 of 28th January 2025. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.