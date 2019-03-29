Police investigation after man shot in the face in Burnley street

Detectives are investigating an assault in Burnley after a man was shot in the face.

Police were called at shortly after 5pm yesterday (Thursday) to reports of an altercation on Thurston Street in the town.

Officers attended and found a 37-year old man with what are believed to be pellet gun wounds to his face.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but his injuries are not life threatening.

Enquiries are on-going.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1108 of March 28th