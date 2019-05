Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection to a sexual touching incident on a bus from Burnley to Colne.

Colne Police are seeking to identify the man in the picture who could assist with an investigation relating to a sexual touching.

Police want to speak to this man

The incident occurred at 3-30pm on Thursday March 14th on a bus travelling from Burnley to Colne.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.