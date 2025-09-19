Police investigating sexual assault outside Burnley General Hospital

Police are investigating a sexual assault which took place during the day outside Burnley General Hospital at the weekend.

The incident took place on Saturday September 13th around 3-37pm when police received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted outside the hospital.

A police spokesman said: “We take matters of this nature extremely seriously and our enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has moved to reassure the public since the concerning incident.

Sharon Gilligan, deputy chief executive and chief operating officer at ELHT said it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation but reiterated the ask for anyone with any further information to come forward.

She added: “Like the police, we take matters of this nature extremely seriously and the safety of patients and colleagues moving around our buildings is always a priority. The colleague who reported this is being supported and we have added extra security patrols with extra security staff to the hospital during the last week.

“It’s important that we are all mindful of our safety and everyone should take all steps possible to ensure they’re safe. While this incident was reported during the afternoon, the nights are drawing in and the security team are always happy to walk colleagues or patients and visitors to their car if they feel safer, especially at night.

“In addition, I would ask everyone to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to security and/or police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 830 of 13th September 2025.