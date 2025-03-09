Police are appealing for help as they investigate a burglary in Barrow.

The incident occurred at 9-30pm yesterday. Officers believe the offenders may have had a vehicle on the A59 between the McDonald’s roundabout and Bramley Meade roundabout.

Please contact the police via [email protected] with any information if you were travelling in this location between 9-15pm and 9-45pm yesterday, or have any footage of any vehicles parked up or saw anything suspicious.