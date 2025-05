Police in Pendle have seized 16 untaxed and abandoned vehicles this week.

Officers from the Pendle neighbourhood team, along with the DVLA and Pendle Council, sprung into action as part of the ‘Bin the Bangers’ operation.

The cars werre taken from Garden Street and Bradley Road in Nelson and Clegg Street in Brierfield. The team have said they will be back soon to continue with their work.