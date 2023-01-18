The Rossendale Rural Task Force visited the scene at 7pm last night following extensive enquiries about the vehicle, which had been stolen from Warrington, Cheshire, within the last couple of days.

A police spokesman said: “We were able to make contact with the rightful owner and inform them that we'd located their property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Theft of agricultural and plant machinery has a huge financial impact on victims and in some cases means they are no longer able to operate their businesses effectively any more and have to cease trading. This is totally unacceptable and we will continue doing our upmost to interrupt these travelling criminals and bring them to justice.”

The stolen JCB Telehandler worth approximately £50,000 located in Padiham

Officers also stopped multiple vehicles throughout the shift, and assisted in traffic collisions and difficulties due to poor road conditions caused by the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad