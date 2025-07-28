Police in Pendle have sent out a warning to reckless drivers that ‘positive and swift action’ will be taken against them.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers responded after receiving multiple complaints about high powered ‘super cars’ causing annoyance and nuisance while attending a wedding.

Eight section 59 warnings have been issued and a number of tickets for driving offences are being processed. Section 59 exists to address the anti-social use of vehicles, deterring drivers from engaging in behaviour that negatively impact the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Nelson have pledged to crackdown on reckless drivers in 'super cars' after raft of complaints from public

A spokesman for Nelson Police said: “The majority are rented vehicles and we have contacted the companies who will be assisting us and in future we will take action, having the vehicles recovered by ourselves or the rental company at cost to the drivers.

"Going forward, we would like to inform those involved, and those that look be involved, in these childish antics and poor driving standards that we will take positive and swift action.

“The public, your community are complaining and it simply isn't fair. What we have seen is also dangerous. Road safety is one of the biggest issues and one which your local team are targeting, this is all with the help of the public.”

Anyone with footage regarding these issues is asked to please email police at [email protected], quoting log 0596 of the 28th while investigations continue.