Police hunting youths who have been tormenting new homes in Colne

Police are appealing for witnesses to trace a gang of youths who have been plagueing new homes in Colne.

Numerous complaints have been made concerning a group of youths causing anti social behaviour by kicking doors, ringing bells and throwing stones at the new properties on Knotts Mount.

Police have now released an image of one of the suspects they want to speak to.

A police spokesman said: "This behaviour is unacceptable and we would like to speak to the youth in the attached picture who is part of the group responsible.

"Please contact PCSO 7830 Ivan Hartley on 07815 448087 or 7830@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."