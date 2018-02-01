Police hunting woman after theft at pensioner's home

Police are trying to trace a woman in connection with the theft of hundreds of pounds from an elderly man in Nelson.

Claire Bancroft (41) is being sought after an 85-year-old man was visited at his home on Fern Bank on Thursday January 4th, and had his jacket stolen which contained his wallet holding £400 in cash and bank cards.

Sgt Mick Aspden from Burnley Police said: “If you have seen Claire Bancroft or know where she is, please make contact with us.

“I would also urge Claire herself to visit the nearest police station to speak to us in relation to this incident.”

She is described as white, around 5ft 2in., of slim build with light brown hair. Aside from Nelson, Bancroft is also known to have links to Colne.

Anyone with information can call 01282 472124 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 326 of January 4th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.