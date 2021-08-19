Police hunting man who exposed himself outside Burnley nursing home wearing a clown mask

Police were called in the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 17th) after the man – dressed in women’s underwear and wearing a clown mask – was seen standing at a window and performing a sex act on himself.

The incident happened at just after 5am at the Willowbank Nursing Home on Pasturegate.

Despite police officers quickly flooding the area to try and arrest the offender after the home raised the alarm the man had already made off and remains at large. Detectives are continuing to investigate this offence.

Police are appealing for information

Detective Inspector Mark Saunders, of Burnley CID, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident and we are doing all we can to identify and arrest the offender.

“I appreciate that given the time it is unlikely that anyone else has witnessed the incident itself but I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information to get in touch.

“Even if you think that a piece of information isn’t significant I would urge you to contact us so that we can review it alongside other intelligence and information we have.

“I appreciate that the nature of this incident may cause concern in the community and I would reassure people that we are doing all we can to identify and apprehend the person responsible.”