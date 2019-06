Police would like to speak to a man in connection to the use of an unauthorised bank card.

Officers would like to speak with the man shown in the picture in connection with an unauthorised use of a bank card at several service stations around the area, namely Kelbrook service station, Walverden service station and the Shell garage, Manchester Road, Nelson, on the weekend of June 1st.

Any information please email directly PC Dickinson at 1073@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 04/105545/19