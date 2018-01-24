Police hunting man on suspicion of assault and criminal damage

A 23-year-old man is wanted by police on suspicion of assault and causing criminal damage.

Elliott Burns, of Oakwood Close, Burnley, is wanted following reports of assault and causing criminal damage at an address in Burnley on January 21st.

Burns is a white male, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build. He has green eyes and dark brown hair.

He has links to the Burnley and Briercliffe areas.

Sgt Gary Hennighan of Lancashire Police, said: “Anyone with information about Burns’ whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting log reference LC-20180121-0206. Alternatively, Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.