Police hunting man in connection with Burnley attempted robbery

Police are hunting a man in connection with an attempted robbery in Burnley.



Officers would like to speak to Robert Ganley (24) from Burnley in connection with an attempted robbery.

Robert Ganley

On Wednesday August 15th, a man was assaulted on Williams Road, Burnley, and suffered a broken jaw. The offender also tried to make off with the keys to the victim’s vehicle.

PC Mikaela Peacock of Burnley Police, said: “Following our investigation into the incident, we would like to speak to Ganley as part of our enquiries.

“If you have seen him, or have any information about where he might be, please get in touch.

“Robert – if you’re reading this, please attend the nearest police station so we can speak to you.”

Ganley is described as being 6ft 2in. tall, of stocky build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has links to Burnley, especially the Heasandford area.

Anyone with information should contact Burnley Police on 01282 472124, or failing that, 101 quoting log number 1035 of 15th August.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/WwYNm.