Police hunting man in connection to Colne assault
Police would like to speak to him as part of enquiries after a man in his 40s was seriously assaulted in Colne.
By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 4:17 pm
The incident occurred around 2-45am on March 12th, when two men got into an altercation on Hartley Street, resulting in one of the men being left unconscious in an alleyway off Newmarket Street.
An investigation was launched and police would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV.
Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 164 of March 12th.