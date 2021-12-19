Police hunting man after several indecent exposures near Burnley beauty spot

The suspect

Police are still continuing to receive reports about a young Asian man exposing himself to members of the public around the Netherwood Road and Rowley Lake areas.

A police spokesman said: "We have recieved a number of reports over the past few months involving the same male.

"CCTV enquiries are still on going, however if you recognise the male in the footage or have any information then call us on 101 quoting the log 0738 of 19/12/2021.