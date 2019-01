Police are looking for a 34-year-old Burnley man who failed to attend court on drugs charges.



Shaun Andrews is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs, alleged to have happened between May 1st and October 5th, 2018. He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Andrews is described as white, around 5ft. 7in., of stocky build with short, shaven dark hair .

Anybody with information can email 92@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and ask for the Burnley Duty Sergeant.