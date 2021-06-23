Police hunt man after attempted burglary in Clitheroe

Police said a man made his way via an insecure door at the rear of a house on Park Avenue. The offender searched through a bag before being disturbed by the occupant and escaping empty handed.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 10ins. tall, wearing a pale blue short sleeved shirt, grey shorts and gardening gloves.

PC Green, of Ribble Valley Police, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Park Avenue or Waddington Road between 12-30 and 1pm yesterday (Tuesday), who may have seen this male or have CCTV/dashcam which may assist us with our investigation. Please contact me on my email [email protected] or alternatively 101 quoting LC-20210622-0703

Police investigations are ongoing