Police hunt man after attempted burglary in Clitheroe
Police are appealing for information and asking residents in Clitheroe to be on their guard after an attempted break in yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).
Police said a man made his way via an insecure door at the rear of a house on Park Avenue. The offender searched through a bag before being disturbed by the occupant and escaping empty handed.
The man is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 10ins. tall, wearing a pale blue short sleeved shirt, grey shorts and gardening gloves.
PC Green, of Ribble Valley Police, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Park Avenue or Waddington Road between 12-30 and 1pm yesterday (Tuesday), who may have seen this male or have CCTV/dashcam which may assist us with our investigation. Please contact me on my email [email protected] or alternatively 101 quoting LC-20210622-0703
"I would also ask for the public to please be vigilant around securing doors and report any suspicious behaviour in the area."