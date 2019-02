Police in Burnley have asked the public for assistance in trying to trace a wanted man.

Jamie Holding (34) from Burnley, is currently wanted in connection with a breach of a court order. He is described as white, 5ft 9in. tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair.

Jamie Holding

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact police on 101 or email PC Healey on 6215@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.