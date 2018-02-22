Police hunt for metal pole attacker

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked with a metal pole in the street.

The shocking incident happened at 9-15pm on Saturday February 17th in Bath Street, Nelson, when a man got out of a small, silver vehicle, carrying the pole in both hands, and struck the victim repeatedly to his lower back and right shoulder.

The victim managed to flee to his home and locked the door.

His attacker knocked on the window before making off in his vehicle.

Chief Insp Marie Haworth, of Lancashire Constabulary’s East Division, said: “This was a frightening attack which has left the victim with some minor injuries and very shaken.

“We are keen to trace the man responsible.”

The attacker was Asian, of medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log reference 1463 of February 17th.