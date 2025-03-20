Police hunt for Burnley man wanted on recall to prison

By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 14:47 BST

Police want to trace a man wanted on recall to prison.

Kevin King Yates, also known as Damian Hard, has links to Burnley.

Police also want to speak to him about investigations into perverting the course of justice and threats to cause damage.

King Yates is 5ft 11in. and is known to currently have a brown toupee/hair piece. However, it is not clear whether he has been wearing it over the last couple of months.

Kevin King Yates, also known as Damian Hard
Kevin King Yates, also known as Damian Hard
placeholder image
King Yates has a heavily tattooed lower leg and has a sleeve tattooed on one of his arms, with the words Las Vegas on the forearm and dice.

A police spokesman said: “King Yates knows we want to speak to him and we would ask if you see him that you do not approach or speak to him. Instead call 999 as soon as possible.

“For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1168 of 19th March 2025.”

