Police hunt Burnley man in connection with assault

A 30-year-old man is wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a restraining order, criminal damage and assault.

Officers want to find Lee Green, of Allendale Court, after a woman in her 30s reported a man had entered her property in Burnley around 6pm on Sunday, January 7th and thrown a bottle and chair at her.

Green is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with short brown hair and green eyes.

He has links to Burnley, in particular the Rose Grove area.

Sgt Gary Hennighan, of Burnley Police, said: “We are appealing for information about Lee Green in connection with offences of breaching a restraining order, criminal damage and assault.

“If you have seen Green, or know where he is, contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01282 472124 quoting crime reference EF1800258.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.