Police horse Daisy renamed after Dianne Oxberry in memory of much-loved BBC presenter

A police horse with Merseyside Police has been renamed in memory of BBC North West presenter Dianne Oxberry.

Dianne, a much-loved BBC presenter for more than 20 years, died from ovarian cancer in January at the age of 51.

As one of her last pieces of work in November 2018, just weeks before her death, Dianne had visited the Mounted Section of Merseyside Police.

For an episode of BBC’s Inside Out, animal-lover Dianne highlighted the important work of the police horses and their handlers, and the unique challenges they face on patrol.

In recognition of her work, Merseyside Police Mounted Section will today (Friday, April 26) hold a naming ceremony to commemorate her life.

Chief Constable Andy Cooke and officers from the Mounted Section will be joined by Dianne’s family and close friends to pay tribute to her by naming one of the horses in her memory.

Chief Constable Andy Cooke said: “Dianne was passionate about horses and left a lasting impression on the Mounted Section after her visit.

"Throughout her career as a presenter, she has helped shine light on a number of issues and we feel incredibly honoured that one of her last pieces of work helped to shine light on our horses.

“Following news of her death, we decided that naming one of her horses to commemorate her would be a fitting tribute.

"Today, joined by Dianne’s close friends and family, our horse ‘Daisy’ will be renamed ‘Oxberry’.

“This is a great honour for the force and our way of saying thank you to Dianne and her family, for the fantastic woman, presenter and animal lover she was.”