Police extend Burnley town centre dispersal order after youths continue to run riot

The Section 34 Dispersal Order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was initially put in place on Thursday at 3pm for 12 hours, giving police powers to request people to leave an area.

However, the anti-social clampdown was extended until Monday 9pm after officers on Saturday evening were once again forced to deal with a number of unruly youths around the town centre.

Burnley town centre

A police spokesman said: "We ask all parents to check on where their children may be going over the weekend if out with friends and to make them aware of the consequences their actions may have.

"A number of young people were taken home on Thursday due to their behaviour and we thank those parents we spoke to for their understanding and co-operation."