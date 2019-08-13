Police enforce ‘stop and search’ powers after fight involving 30 people in Burnley

Police are enforcing a Section 60 order in Burnley following recent disorder in the town.

Around 8-30pm on Sunday police received reports of a large disturbance in the Montague Road area.

Officers attended with the group making off from the scene.

Around 7pm yesterday, police received a further report of a disturbance involving up to 30 people in the Montague Road and Sefton Street area.

The group made off from the scene before police arrived with an axe recovered by officers.

Two men aged 29 and 34, both from Burnley, were later arrested on suspicion of affray, with a 16-year-old girl, also from Burnley, arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Following the incidents Section 60 powers have been put in place until 1am tomorrow (Wednesday, August 14th).

A Section 60 gives police the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where they believe violence could take place.

The Section 60 powers will be in place within the red lined area of the map, pictured.

More information about section 60 searches can be found here: http://socsi.in/k4iLi